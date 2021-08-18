Joseph R. Prusz Sells 3,014 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CRO Joseph R. Prusz sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $80,835.48. Following the sale, the executive now owns 327,296 shares in the company, valued at $8,778,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,926,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,882. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.42 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Magnite by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Magnite by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Magnite by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MGNI. Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

