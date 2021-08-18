Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $4.84 Million Holdings in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,820 shares during the period. MCAP Acquisition accounts for about 0.7% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in MCAP Acquisition were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,236,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,777,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,969,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,951,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,952,000.

NASDAQ:MACQU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. 30,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,419. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

