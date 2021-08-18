First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the July 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FDEU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.57. 31,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,343. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $85,737.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDEU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 107.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 40.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

