Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $31.03.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

