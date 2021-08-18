Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Raises Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,602,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,621. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

