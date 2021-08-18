Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $9.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $569.51. 843,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,463. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $625.89. The firm has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

