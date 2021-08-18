Analysts Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Energy Transfer reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion.

Several analysts have commented on ET shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,732,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,475,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 949,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,089,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,993,722.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,044,370 shares of company stock worth $18,917,990 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

