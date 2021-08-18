Analysts Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Energy Transfer reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion.

Several analysts have commented on ET shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,732,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,475,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 949,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,089,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,993,722.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,044,370 shares of company stock worth $18,917,990 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.