HBC Financial Services PLLC Has $46,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HBC Financial Services PLLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.88.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,016,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,363,081 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
