PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Dollar General by 15,492.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,350 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Dollar General by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

DG stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,296. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

