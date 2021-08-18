Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.81. 29,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,400. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

