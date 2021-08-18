Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,594 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $107,031,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,781,000 after purchasing an additional 409,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,515,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,331,000 after purchasing an additional 678,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $33.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

