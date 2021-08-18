STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.17 on Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002608 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $104.73 million and $2.11 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00057281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.59 or 0.00856760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00048029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00105188 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

