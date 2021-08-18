Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $80.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday.

Fabrinet stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.77. 209,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $99.66.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 79.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 12.9% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $831,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $1,842,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 255.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

