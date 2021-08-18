GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,543 ($20.16).

A number of research analysts have commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,525.80 ($19.93). The stock had a trading volume of 5,887,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,428.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.77 billion and a PE ratio of 17.58. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,555 ($20.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.