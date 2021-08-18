Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 874,900 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $104,502,801.48.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $68,055,540.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00.

ABNB traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.74. 5,160,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,837,954. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.24. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Airbnb by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,932,000 after acquiring an additional 357,830 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

