Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 85,253 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 85,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $6,027,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael J. O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Friday, July 30th, Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $449,580.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $1,935,750.00.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,974,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,144,471. The company has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.