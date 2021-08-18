Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Jeremi Gorman Sells 37,065 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,065 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $2,620,124.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 13,145 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $939,078.80.

On Monday, July 19th, Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $889,043.26.

On Friday, July 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,183 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $2,123,942.10.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,472 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $2,185,784.64.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.96. 7,974,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,144,471. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.23.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

