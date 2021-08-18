The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.590-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

The GEO Group stock remained flat at $$8.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,911. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.75. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The GEO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 108.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

