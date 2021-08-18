Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.2% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $24,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.21. 36,603,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,911,559. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $369.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.