Brokerages Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT at $93.75

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LivaNova by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $47,038,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in LivaNova by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.32. The stock had a trading volume of 336,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,146. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

