Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,052 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Intel by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after buying an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 741.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

Intel stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,947,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,403,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $211.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

