Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $4.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $486.20. 666,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,756. The company has a 50-day moving average of $490.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $321.77 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

