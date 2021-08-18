Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

CPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.64.

Shares of CPT stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.25. 471,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,243. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $152.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 117.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,125,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $915,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 50,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after purchasing an additional 855,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 94,569.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

