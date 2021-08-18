Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSNUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. 5,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,327. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.38.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.