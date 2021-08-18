Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Rises By 42.5%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,441,800 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the July 15th total of 1,011,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,109.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on KPDCF shares. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Keppel DC REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.99 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Keppel DC REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Keppel DC REIT stock remained flat at $$1.90 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93. Keppel DC REIT has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

