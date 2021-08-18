BetProtocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00057297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.56 or 0.00856490 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00047965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00104895 BTC.

BEPRO is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

