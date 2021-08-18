Qcash Hits Market Capitalization of $70.79 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $70.79 million and $374.21 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qcash has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00054219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00133543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00151390 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,982.80 or 0.99924991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.64 or 0.00889979 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.35 or 0.06802717 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

