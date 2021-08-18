$0.76 EPS Expected for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. The Toro posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Toro.

Get The Toro alerts:

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the first quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the second quarter worth $47,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.34. The stock had a trading volume of 353,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.57. The Toro has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.