Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) Shares Purchased by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,119 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,178,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,636,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,940,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,779,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000.

Get Global Partner Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II stock remained flat at $$9.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,316. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.