Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases 145,190 Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,190 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 98,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,305,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000.

TZPSU traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,305. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

