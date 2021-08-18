Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) Shares Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) by 307.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,950 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Priveterra Acquisition were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000.

Shares of PMGMU stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,963. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

