Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc Purchases 20,000 Shares

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cerecor alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $70,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00.

Shares of CERC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. 207,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,663. Cerecor Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,194.82% and a negative return on equity of 261.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CERC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cerecor by 1,223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 175,530 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Cerecor by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 39,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,857,000 after buying an additional 6,465,715 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cerecor by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cerecor by 16,399.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 195,487 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cerecor by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.