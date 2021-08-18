Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Sells $100,853.30 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $1,271,181.60.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,066. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.44 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.76.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,388,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 15.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $5,696,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 79.4% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

