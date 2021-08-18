New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Sells $223,667.95 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

New Relic stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,614. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.41.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. Equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $47,415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 65,304.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718,351 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,984,000 after acquiring an additional 605,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $30,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NEWR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.