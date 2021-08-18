New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Sells $223,667.95 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
New Relic stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,614. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.41.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. Equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on NEWR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
