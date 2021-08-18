Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George Sells 16,986 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 16,986 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $431,784.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sean E. George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50.

On Monday, June 14th, Sean E. George sold 21,201 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $670,587.63.

On Thursday, May 20th, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $102,900.00.

NVTA stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. 2,639,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,384. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.86. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,419,000 after purchasing an additional 547,564 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,353 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,186 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 49.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 34.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,930,000 after acquiring an additional 844,045 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

