Wealthspring Capital LLC Raises Stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) by 196.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 389,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,174 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

NASDAQ PSAGU traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 351,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,740. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

