Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 283,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 424,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IVH traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. 39,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,074. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

About Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

