Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 98,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

HZN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.76. 9,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,357. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.66. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $211.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.