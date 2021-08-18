Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.84 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.78.

AEIS stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.47. The company had a trading volume of 314,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,333. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.83.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

