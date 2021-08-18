Analysts Set Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Price Target at $67.50

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

SWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.50. 289,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

