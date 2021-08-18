Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $59.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFGC. UBS Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of PFGC stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,384. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 250.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $129,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,065 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 253.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $69,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after purchasing an additional 880,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $169,519,000 after purchasing an additional 776,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.