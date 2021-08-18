Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,054,003 shares of company stock valued at $74,011,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,637,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,628,601. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.76.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

