SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 50 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after buying an additional 480,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after buying an additional 197,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,458,572,000 after buying an additional 520,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,031 shares of company stock valued at $18,130,181 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $5.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.97. 3,310,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,775. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.38. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $323.42. The firm has a market cap of $224.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

