Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $3.39 Million in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 339,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,382,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,950,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,982,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,973,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,704,000.

Shares of SCLEU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,078. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

