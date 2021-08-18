Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Shares Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,185 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000.

PUCKU traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,950. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.30. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

