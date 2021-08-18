Mysterium (MYST) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16,086.00

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $16,086.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000864 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00057260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.76 or 0.00855459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00048038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00104508 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

MYST is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MYSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.