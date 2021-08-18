Kin (KIN) Price Up 62.3% This Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. Kin has a total market cap of $277.15 million and $12.30 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kin has traded 62.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053736 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00066626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00134112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00151188 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00065093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,912.75 or 0.99856188 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.