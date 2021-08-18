Blockstack Market Cap Tops $358.50 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. Blockstack has a market cap of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00166087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00057260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.76 or 0.00855459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00048038 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

