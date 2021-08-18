Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires 177,969 Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,969 shares during the period. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I makes up approximately 1.5% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 199,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $6,435,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $3,772,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth about $14,262,000.

SBEAU traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,717. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

