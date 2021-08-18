PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 469 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $565,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $86.53. The stock had a trading volume of 64,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,520. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.79. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.21 and a twelve month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.